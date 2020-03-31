Director provides update on status of schools and food distribution

By Rachel Auberger

When, due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Gov. Bill Lee directed all Tennessee schools to remain closed through April 24, it caused educators state-wide to begin to look for alternative methods for educating students during the unprecedented school closure.

“First of all, the health of your family is our main concern,” White County Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger, said. “Please follow the health guidelines that are being issued to keep your family and those around you safe. We ask that you continue to use good hygiene practices and stay at least six feet away from others during the length of this crisis.”

Dronebarger went on to say that while he does not have all the answers to the questions the community is asking, school officials are working closely with local, state, and federal officials, and they are working tirelessly to find ways to continue to provide for the students and families, of White County.

“School meals will continue to be served at each school location throughout the school closure,” Dronebarger said. “These meals are served to your car, on Mondays and Thursdays, only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free meals are available for any student, and no prior notice is required. Simply show up, drive through, and we will give you the food.”

White County schools have not been in session since March 18 when an extended spring break began. Under that plan, students weren’t scheduled to return to school for another week.

“We do have a plan to educate students in earnest beginning Monday, April 6th,” Dronebarger said. “You will receive a call … from your child’s school on Friday, April 3rd, with detailed instructions about your child’s continuing education.”

Dronebarger said each school will have specific information about classes, so if parents/guardians have children in multiple schools, they will receive more than one call. He also said information would be posted on the district’s website whitecoschools.net

“Monday, April 6th, all educators will be available to assist your child with learning on a regular basis,” he stated and then added that paper packets of school work will be available at the schools on Mondays as well as being handed out during the Monday/Thursday meal distributions.

Dronebarger also said a phone call with weekly updates will take place each Friday, and a transcript of each message will be available on the district website.

“We, at White County Schools, are going to do the best we can during this time, and that is all we can ask of you,” he concluded. “However, if your child does not work academically, at least a little, it may have an impact that will haunt them for years to come. We are going to provide work, so let us know how we can help your child to complete it.”

At this time, students are scheduled to return to school on April 27, pending another directive by the governor.