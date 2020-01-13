Discussion is held about Point Lane becoming official county road

By Ron Moses

A group of concerned residents who live near Center Point Acres lined the wall of the meeting room, on Jan. 6, 2020, as Steering Committee A of the White County Board of Commissioners discussed issues about the area.

The county is looking into classifying Point Lane as an official county road.

“County rules are real specific when adopting a county road,” said County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson. “There is a standard that has to be made before the county will accept a road.”

Robinson said he was looking into adopting a different standard or different classification. He wants the road to be recognized as a county road.

If the road is adopted as a county road, county services could then be rendered.

“We need some potholes filled,” said Brent Farley. “It didn’t used to be a problem.”

Farley said he has had struggles getting information.

“We are asking for help because if anybody takes financial responsibility for that road it is going to be us,” said Farley. “If we do fix it, there will be somebody come through with a four-wheeler and do donuts in there. We aren’t interested in spending a lot of money for people to come do that.”

The board said they will look into a way to designate the road as a county road, but Robinson said he is not optimistic.

“The simplest thing is for us to adopt it as a gravel road,” said Robinson. “Anytime we do anything, we have to have permission. It has to be noted that this is the permission given to us by the general assembly.”

Robinson said there has not been any progress, but the wheels are still in motion.

In other business, the committee heard from the parks and recreation board, approved the White County roads list, discussed the 2020 census, and discussed the three-way stop at Black Oak and Duck Pond Road.