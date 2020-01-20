Do we really want or need another billionaire as president?

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

It isn’t any great secret that anyone who runs for a public office must have a strong desire to become elected. They also must possess a pretty healthy ego because politics, even on a local level, can be brutal. It isn’t always about trying to make the other candidates look bad or inexperienced; it also requires a good deal of begging for money from strangers. That isn’t something most people are comfortable doing, but, in politics, it is a requirement to have any hope of getting public notice and being able to get your message out to voters. The Democrats have several very wealthy candidates running to be the 2020 presidential nominee and, hopefully, oust Donald Trump from office.

One particular candidate is Michael Bloomberg, a multi-billionaire and former mayor of New York City. Mr. Bloomberg has an impressive record as mayor of the largest city in America. His presidential website is packed with some great ideas and emphasizes his desire to beat Donald Trump. There were a few things that I found lacking on his website. First and foremost was how he planned to pay for the wonderful programs and policies he has proposed. There was nothing on his website about taxes; reducing our national debt; trade; infrastructure; the current wars in the Middle East; or domestic and foreign terrorism. Those seem to be some pretty big issues not to have any potential ideas or proposed solutions.

I can applaud his statement that he can’t be bought by donors, and that is why he is self-funding his campaign. In my opinion, that is a double-edged sword. I do admire the fact that he can afford to fund his own run for the Democratic nomination. Yet, it makes him sound rather arrogant in his belief that only he can fix the problems America is currently facing. It feels, to me, as if he is another Donald Trump, in the ego department. Yes, he is more intelligent, well read, he speaks in complete coherent sentences, and seems to have a track record that doesn’t show multiple bankruptcies or thousands of lawsuits and legal actions taken against him. Mr. Bloomberg truly is a self-made multibillionaire who seems to have common sense, integrity, and an admirable work ethic.

I am greatly concerned about the fact that he is paying for this campaign himself. Donald Trump said the same thing when he started his presidential campaign. I know there is a huge difference between these two men. Michael Bloomberg runs charities and non-profit organizations that actually help people and the environment. He truly is a philanthropist. I worry that with his money and all his good intentions that he is really trying to buy the Democratic nomination and the presidency by outspending the rest of the candidates.

Last Tuesday evening, Mr. Bloomberg was on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Stephen asked him about not being on the debate stage, and he said he didn’t qualify because he didn’t have the required number of donors. Mr. Bloomberg said it didn’t matter, since he was traveling around the country on his own dime, and he was running ads in the right markets. That comment raised the hair on the back of my neck. In my opinion, it seemed he was saying he didn’t need the American people to support his campaign just to get on the debate stage, and it felt that he was implying these debates were somewhat beneath him. It made me wonder, if at some point when the number of supporters isn’t an issue to qualify for the Democratic debates, will he then appear on stage to debate the other candidates? Or does he feel the only debating he would do would be directly with Donald Trump?

I’m curious, if Mr. Bloomberg actually is able to become the Democratic nominee, who would he choose to be his running mate? Would he choose a “yes man/woman?” Would he choose someone with congressional experience who could help him turn his proposals into bills by working with both parties? Or is he arrogant enough to feel he can do this job on his own? Obviously, being the mayor of New York City was a major job, and he had to answer to others and work with various people from different backgrounds who run the city departments. There are people in New York City who still are critical about his “Stop and Frisk” campaign. There was quite a controversy over his ban on large drinks sold in restaurants and convenience stores, and people still make jokes about it. Did he have some valid reasons for his programs? Perhaps, but they may have caused more problems and hostilities by the way they were implemented and the negative impact on many people.

Unlike Donald Trump, Michael Bloomberg was not born into privilege, and, from what it says on his website, his parents did instill in him a sense of responsibility for his actions toward others. It is obvious that Donald Trump was taught how to use people for his personal gain and advantage and then throw them away. From what I have read about Mr. Bloomberg, he seems to be a decent person. So far, I have not found anything that implies there are any skeletons in his closet, but you never know. Perhaps time and the Russians will tell.

The Democrats have other rather rich candidates running in the 2020 presidential race, and some of them have good and interesting ideas. But, if we are truly honest, now is not the time to take our chances on any candidate who has never run for or been elected to a prominent political position. Trump supporters loved the fact that he was not a politician and he was not politically correct about anything. They believed ALL his promises. I just don’t trust a billionaire who believes he doesn’t need the support of the American people.