Domino’s Pizza locations giving back to the community during time of uncertainty with COVID, storms

By Rachel Auberger

Jon and Danielle Powers have been a part of the Upper Cumberland community for almost two decades, and, while not natives, Sparta is every bit home to them as if they had been born here.

The Powers, owners of four Domino’s Pizza franchise locations: Sparta, Cookeville, Smithville, and Manchester, have felt the loss of recent events with their neighbors and are understanding of the fears and needs of their communities.

“We have been very lucky to have started our first Domino’s in Sparta, in 2002,” Jon Powers said. “By expanding the business to other locations, it has given us more resources to be able to give back. We are very proud of the fact that it all started in Sparta, and this is where our home is.”

The Powers felt the hit of the tornados that struck Cookeville, on March 3, not physically but emotionally as some of their own employees had been affected.

“It was amazing how many team members we had that were directly affected one way or another still show up to work wanting to help others,” Powers said.

Jon Powers speaks with nothing but pride and admiration for the team of workers he has carefully assembled so that they function more like a family whose culture is community first.

“We began feeding anyone that needed a hot meal in Cookeville after the tornados,” he said.

The Cookeville Domino’s served pizza, free of charge, to emergency workers, utility crews, people who were without homes, people who were without electricity, and community aid workers. They didn’t ask questions. They didn’t hesitate. They did what they love – met the needs of their community.

The Upper Cumberland hadn’t even begun to feel alive again after the devastating tornado when the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic began to reach the area. Businesses began closing. Others had to change the way they served customers. People began losing jobs and others were being called on to work more shifts. People were avoiding each other in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, while others had no choice but to put themselves in harm’s way to meet the healthcare, emergency, food, and other needs of the community.

“Again, no one in our company complained about coming to work and just asked ‘how can we help,’” Joh Powers said.

He said his family of employees did not hesitate to rise to the occasion. They changed the way they did daily operations, and served their communities.

“All of our stores are 100 percent contactless carry-out and delivery,” Jon Powers said. “It’s a little tougher on everyone involved, but we feel it is well worth it in the long run. We are doing everything in our power to keep our team members safe, our customers safe, and to help end this terrible virus.”

While the Domino’s lobbies are closed, two of the four locations, Sparta and Smithville, have drive-through windows, and the Cookeville and Manchester locations are offering curbside pick-up. Additionally, the Powers are encouraging customers to pay online or over the phone to reduce the amount of contact that takes place when picking up pizzas.

But providing a safe way to get pizza isn’t where Powers and his team stopped in their efforts to help the community through the tough times ahead.

“I partnered up with Domino’s HQ and decided we are going to challenge ourselves to give away 800 free pizzas between our four stores over the next two weeks to frontline and essential workers,” he explained. “We have since surpassed that number, and we are very proud of that fact.”

Both Jon and Danielle Powers cannot express how impressed they have been by the team of employees that work beside them at all four locations.

“Our entire crew has been nothing short of amazing and truly inspiring during all that has been going on,” they said. “Truly an honor to work side by side with this team.”

As for serving the community, Jon Powers put his teams’ commitment into words.

“We will continue to show up and give as long as they will let us and we have it to give.”