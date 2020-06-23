Donald Curtis Jones

Donald Curtis Jones, 74, of Cookeville, passed away June 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of Crossville.

Mr. Jones was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Putnam County, to Henry Louis Jones and Sammie Ashburn Jones. He was a farmer and worked in agriculture. Mr. Jones was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and also a member of the Putnam County Fair Board.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Patricia Jones, and nephew, Mickey Hutchings.

Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Linda Faye and Eddie Hutchings, of Sparta; brother, Carrol Jones, of Chesterfield, Michigan; nephews and their spouses, Tony and Teresa Hutchings, of Sparta, Jeremy and Kristin Hutchings, of Sparta, Barry and Tracy Jones, of Chesterfield, Michigan; niece and her spouse, Tonya and Steve Keaton, of Smithville; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special living friend, Ruth Apple, of Putnam County.

Funeral will be 2 p.m., June 25, 2020, at Whitson Funeral Home, in Cookeville, with burial in Spears Cemetery, in Putnam County. Bro. Mike Kerley will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m., June 24, and noon-2 p.m., June 25, at the funeral home.

Tony Hutchings, Jeremy Hutchings, Barry Jones, Cody Keaton, Steve Keaton, and Breydan Hutching will serve as pallbearers

The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Crossville for all their support and kindness.

