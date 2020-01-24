Donald Eugene Horsley
Donald Eugene Horsley, 61, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, in McMinnville.
Mr. Horsley was born April 2, 1958, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Alfred Horsley and Nancy Bethel Horsley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
