Donations to White County Public Library: October-December 2019

Books in Memory:

Thomas Anderson, Little Blue Truck, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

B.E. Anderson, Three Days At The Brink, given by Natalee & Brenda Anderson

Brenda H. Bohannon, In the Kitchen with Grandma, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

Casto Bradley, Ruby The Foster Dog, given by Roger & Denise Creason

Marcus Bradley, Treasury for Children, given by Steve & Marla Moore

Charles E. Coffman, The Giver of Stars, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

Lynn Copeland, This Tender Land, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

Lynn Copeland, Running a Volunteer Fire &Rescue Department, given by Alan & Brenda Hudson, Dianna & Brianna Turner

Ellie Dalton, The Heaven Promise, given by Roger and Denise Creason

Betty Dycus Farley, Home Work, given by Brenda Dycus Farley

Melissa Clark Gill, Just Breath, given by Roger & Denise Creason

Samuel Thomas “S.T.” Griffin, The Case For The Resurrection, given by Roger & Denise Creason

Lena Mae Humphrey, The Woman’s Book of Soul, given by Tim & Selina Ross

John F. Layne, Nickel’s Luck, given by Charline Layne

Eric Lynn Luna, 31 Days of Prayer For My Nation, given by Roger & Denise Creason

Tracy Leann Martin, The Hardest Peace, given by Roger & Denise Creason

Betty Messenger, It’s Not Supposed To Be This Way, given by Canasta Group

Arnold Norris, Reset: Jesus Changes Everything, given by Roger and Denise Creason

Arnold Norris, Artisan Cake Company’s Guide to Cake Decorating, given by Cathy Farley and Michael Hale

June Oaks, Code Girls, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

Bobby Rogers, I Really Needed This Today, given by Ed and Janet Taylor

Jean Ross, Healing the Soul of America, given by White County Library Foundation & Staff

Louis Ross, To Teach, To Love, given by White County Library Foundation & Staff

Brenda Smith, Slaying the Debt Dragon, given by Beverly King

Pam Masters Stevenson, Dream Homes Tennessee, given by Judy Heady

Curtis Sullivan, Edison, given by Brenda Dycus Anderson & Janet Vaughn Taylor

Curtis Sullivan, Tennessee Government & Politics: Democracy in the Volunteer State, & History in Tennessee, given by Kathy Bailey

Falbia Fisher Tubb, The Lost Girls of Paris, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

Gary Turner, Fish and Game Cookbook, given by Library Puppet Team

Gary Turner, Jangles, A Big Fish Story, given by Drew Farley

Terrell Vaughn, Normandy ’44, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

Terrell Vaughn, Find Your Miracle, given by Roger & Denise Creason, Thurman Mason

Terrell Vaughn, Santa’s Favorite Story, given by Janet and Ed Taylor

Connie Vinson, Florals by Hand, given by Sunnyside Subdivision Neighbors

Mary Kate Wilson, Once We Were Strangers, given by Denise Creason

Jerry Worthington, Crusade for Justice, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

Jerry Worthington, Chasing the Bear, given by White County Library Staff

Jerry Worthington, Nickle’s Luck, given by Bob & Annette Winters

Edna Young, Gospel Centered Mom, given by Denise Creason

Contributions in Memory:

Jean and Louis Ross, given by Angie Wyatt