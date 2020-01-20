Donations to White County Public Library: October-December 2019
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 20, 2020 11:56 am
Books in Memory:
Thomas Anderson, Little Blue Truck, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver
B.E. Anderson, Three Days At The Brink, given by Natalee & Brenda Anderson
Brenda H. Bohannon, In the Kitchen with Grandma, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver
Casto Bradley, Ruby The Foster Dog, given by Roger & Denise Creason
Marcus Bradley, Treasury for Children, given by Steve & Marla Moore
Charles E. Coffman, The Giver of Stars, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver
Lynn Copeland, This Tender Land, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver
Lynn Copeland, Running a Volunteer Fire &Rescue Department, given by Alan & Brenda Hudson, Dianna & Brianna Turner
Ellie Dalton, The Heaven Promise, given by Roger and Denise Creason
Betty Dycus Farley, Home Work, given by Brenda Dycus Farley
Melissa Clark Gill, Just Breath, given by Roger & Denise Creason
Samuel Thomas “S.T.” Griffin, The Case For The Resurrection, given by Roger & Denise Creason
Lena Mae Humphrey, The Woman’s Book of Soul, given by Tim & Selina Ross
John F. Layne, Nickel’s Luck, given by Charline Layne
Eric Lynn Luna, 31 Days of Prayer For My Nation, given by Roger & Denise Creason
Tracy Leann Martin, The Hardest Peace, given by Roger & Denise Creason
Betty Messenger, It’s Not Supposed To Be This Way, given by Canasta Group
Arnold Norris, Reset: Jesus Changes Everything, given by Roger and Denise Creason
Arnold Norris, Artisan Cake Company’s Guide to Cake Decorating, given by Cathy Farley and Michael Hale
June Oaks, Code Girls, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver
Bobby Rogers, I Really Needed This Today, given by Ed and Janet Taylor
Jean Ross, Healing the Soul of America, given by White County Library Foundation & Staff
Louis Ross, To Teach, To Love, given by White County Library Foundation & Staff
Brenda Smith, Slaying the Debt Dragon, given by Beverly King
Pam Masters Stevenson, Dream Homes Tennessee, given by Judy Heady
Curtis Sullivan, Edison, given by Brenda Dycus Anderson & Janet Vaughn Taylor
Curtis Sullivan, Tennessee Government & Politics: Democracy in the Volunteer State, & History in Tennessee, given by Kathy Bailey
Falbia Fisher Tubb, The Lost Girls of Paris, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver
Gary Turner, Fish and Game Cookbook, given by Library Puppet Team
Gary Turner, Jangles, A Big Fish Story, given by Drew Farley
Terrell Vaughn, Normandy ’44, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver
Terrell Vaughn, Find Your Miracle, given by Roger & Denise Creason, Thurman Mason
Terrell Vaughn, Santa’s Favorite Story, given by Janet and Ed Taylor
Connie Vinson, Florals by Hand, given by Sunnyside Subdivision Neighbors
Mary Kate Wilson, Once We Were Strangers, given by Denise Creason
Jerry Worthington, Crusade for Justice, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver
Jerry Worthington, Chasing the Bear, given by White County Library Staff
Jerry Worthington, Nickle’s Luck, given by Bob & Annette Winters
Edna Young, Gospel Centered Mom, given by Denise Creason
Contributions in Memory:
Jean and Louis Ross, given by Angie Wyatt
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.