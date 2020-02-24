Donna Jewel Peek England

Donna Jewel Peek England, 68, of the Cedar Creek community of White County and native of Cookeville, passed away Feb. 23, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Mrs. England was born May 8, 1951, in Cookeville, to Jesse Raymond Peek and Dorothy Jewel Miller Peek.

She was the deli and bakery manager at the former Piggly Wiggly, in Sparta. Mrs. England was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a well-known fixture at anything her family was participating in – from youth sports to school functions. She loved to travel to the beach; it did not matter where as long as there was sand and water. She also loved the snow.

Surviving family members include her husband of nearly 49 years, Tom England; two sons, Bryan (Angel) England, Brad England; grandchildren, Kayla England, Taryn Peak, Corinna England, Natasha England, Hannah England, Grayson England, Tyler England; great-grandchildren, Caden England, Blake Dean, Thomas Griffin, Avery Shubert; brother, Jerry (Velma) Peek; and sisters, Linda (Ed) Robinson and Tammy (Mark) Dodd.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 26, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Taylor’s Providence Cemetery. Frank Davis and Mike Gillock will officiate. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Feb. 25, at the funeral home.

Mrs. England’s nephews, Jeff Peek, Stacy Robinson, Tim Nash, Rick Pharris, Jesse Mansel, and Allen England will serve as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.