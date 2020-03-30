Donna Gail Taylor

Last Updated: March 30, 2020 at 1:41 pm

Donna Gail Taylor, 77, of Cookeville, passed away on March 26, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Donna was born March 16, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Clifford McCulley and Modella Hitchcock McCulley.

Donna grew up in White County and graduated from White County High School. After school, she moved to Nashville and worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation for 12 years. She married John, in 1974, and moved to Tallahassee and then to Miami, in 1979, and worked several years for the FDOT District 4 Credit Union, relocated to Orlando, in 1993. They moved back to Tallahassee, in 1998, and returned home to Sparta, in 2019.

Donna was devoted to her family, where she made a point no matter where she and John were to be home for the holidays.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry McCulley.

Donna is survived by her husband, John Taylor; brothers, David McCulley, Thomas McCulley, Gary McCulley, Bryan McCulley; sisters, Nancy Dixon, Rebecca Goff, Melissa Vaughn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna chose cremation. The family followed her wishes, and a celebration of her life will be at a later date, at Lighthouse Church, 7450 Old Kentucky Rd., Sparta, TN 38583. Interment will follow at a later date, at Edgewood Cemetery, in Knoxville.

The family wishes to give special appreciation to the staff of Life Care Center of Sparta for their dedicated care of Donna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Project in Tallahassee.

Crest Lawn Funeral Home, in Cookeville, is in charge of arrangements.