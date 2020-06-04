Sparta Live

Donnie C. Gentry

Posted By | June 4, 2020 9:49 am

Donnie C. Gentry, 66, of Sparta, passed away June 2, 2020, in Sparta.

Mr. Gentry was born Nov. 3, 1953, in Sparta, to Clarence Gentry and Veda Henry Gentry.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Gentry also loved working with his horses. He was a truck driver for White County Concrete, in Sparta, for many years.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gentry was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Ruth Gentry; brothers, Carl Gentry, Erb Gentry; sister, Ruby Usrey; and brother-in-law, Carl Henry.

Survivors include his daughters, Amy Whitworth (Thomas), of Sparta, Amanda Flatt (Phillip), of Sparta; grandchildren, Andrew Whitworth, Will Whitworth, Hannah Flatt, Daniel Flatt; brothers, Bob Gentry (Reba), Dick Gentry (Pat), Wayne Gentry (Joyce), all of Sparta; sister, Lucy Henry, of Sparta; and best friend, Billy Cummings, of Sparta.

Funeral will be 11 a.m., June 5, 2020, at Oak lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Rose Chapel Cemetery. Jeff Guth will officiate. The family will receive friends 5-9 p.m., June 4, at the funeral home.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

face mask: where to buy n95 mask san francisco leather surgical mask n95 mask required for allergic to face mask is n95 mask medical grade diagram of respirator mask seasonal flu and face masks policy funny surgical face mask cold gel face mask safety respirator mask with resperater skin brightening face mask diy gas mask surgical disposable mask for mold removal surgical face mask machine 3m 6900 mask filter cartridges child surgical mask 3m mask us where to buy protective mask n95 black surgical mask in la how to clean your n95 mask dust mask with smiley face 3m mask for zinc fumes medical face mask symbols clip art girl with surgical mask drawing respirator mask filters for smoke face masks for sickness respirator mask pnmg ems in surgical mask savemart surgical mask dust and particle mask 5pk 63723

cbd oil: cbd edible 250mg cbd how to store cbd oil cbd oil with marked dropper cbd oil los angeles karaoke bar melbourne cbd bio cbd adding terpenes to cbd oil best cbd sites cbd products legal cbd program cbd thc pills cbd cream plantar fasciitis cbd tincture vs full spectrum is cbd oil legal in mexico 2019 cured cbd sydney cbd restaurants open sunday single cell hic chiropractic near me cbd dosage for bipolar oil def cbd oil and hair loss 5 cbd oil for pain 9000 mg cbd oil f45 perth cbd kannaway cbd reviews cbd oil dosage for horses who can prescribe cbd oil steep slope cbd oil cbd legal louisiana

male enhancement: is viagra otc viagra naturale per uomo best erectile dysfunction supplement what can steroids do to a childs penis growth how to make your pennis bigger naturally what is the best testosterone treatment how to lose fat above penis stretch my penis liquid nitro male enhancement where can i buy sildenafil dosing best male enhancement pills canada penis enlargement bodybuilding forums elite all natural male enhancement how to increase her interest level penis growth restriction as a child accelleral hoax how to control my sex drive edu lithium reduces sex drive what doterra oil is good for low sex drive how to kill your sex drive men walmart viagra coupon anamax male enhancement review cialis cost vs viagra cost sex dead people viagra for pulmonary arterial hypertension how long do viagra take to work what to expect when your man takes viagra how long does it take for flomax to work creatine libido no sex drive at age 21

vape: vape taos minifit vape can you smoke thc oil select vape pen battery instructions vapor cigs smok species tank vapor shop indianapolis 101 vape coupon best vapor mods on the market uwell nunchaku specs ecig paypal tri state vape asmodus ecig forum when to refill uwell vape milk box vape juice ecig emporium irvine 510 e cigarette recurve rda rx200 tanks temperature control box mods smok g priv touch screen nike vapor untouchable 1 for sale smok coils tfv4 can you get copd from vaping smok mag kit update juul mango juice uwell rafale x squonk filling vape pen with hash oil should i upgrade my voopoo drag red house vapor

weight loss: louisville weight loss centers weight loss capsules green juice for weight loss thyroid weight loss supplement escitalopram 10 mg weight loss brazilian seed for weight loss low carb for weight loss yogurt benefits weight loss weight loss clinics maryland prescription diet pills work medical weight loss diet plan medi slim weight loss magic weight loss menopause diet weight loss how does sota weight loss work medical pills to lose weight diet after weight loss surgery hormone imbalance weight loss pill diabetic pills weight loss healthy desserts for weight loss lime and weight loss diabetics loss weight jorie weight loss center pills bodybuilder weight loss diet plan efficient weight loss pills chaka khan weight loss quick weight loss port st lucie free weight loss meal plans extreme fit 180 reviews la trim plus diet pills

exam: Up To Date M8010-246 Cert Exam For Each Candidate, Best SABE501V Exam Collection With High Quality, New Release 642-185 Questions And Answers 100% Pass With A High Score, Helpful ED0-001 Exam Engines Guaranteed Success, High Pass Rate HP0-756 Study Guides For Download, Buy HP0-240 Exam Book Online Store, Sale Latest HP2-F01 Exam Dumps Pdf With Low Price, Help To Pass HC-011-811-ENU Exam Dumps Pdf With High Quality, First-hand 000-901 Exam Materials On Store, 100% Success Rate 000-579 Vce Online Sale, 50% OFF 000-669 Vce Software For All Candidates From All Over The World, 100% Pass Guaranteed or Full Refund MB2-867 Test Questions With 100% Pass Rate, First-hand RHCE-CN Actual Questions Is Your Best Choice, Prepare for the 310-083 Practice Exam Questions , To Pass Your Exam 050-733 Exam Demo With 100% Pass Rate,