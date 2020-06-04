Donnie C. Gentry

Donnie C. Gentry, 66, of Sparta, passed away June 2, 2020, in Sparta.

Mr. Gentry was born Nov. 3, 1953, in Sparta, to Clarence Gentry and Veda Henry Gentry.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Gentry also loved working with his horses. He was a truck driver for White County Concrete, in Sparta, for many years.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gentry was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Ruth Gentry; brothers, Carl Gentry, Erb Gentry; sister, Ruby Usrey; and brother-in-law, Carl Henry.

Survivors include his daughters, Amy Whitworth (Thomas), of Sparta, Amanda Flatt (Phillip), of Sparta; grandchildren, Andrew Whitworth, Will Whitworth, Hannah Flatt, Daniel Flatt; brothers, Bob Gentry (Reba), Dick Gentry (Pat), Wayne Gentry (Joyce), all of Sparta; sister, Lucy Henry, of Sparta; and best friend, Billy Cummings, of Sparta.

Funeral will be 11 a.m., June 5, 2020, at Oak lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Rose Chapel Cemetery. Jeff Guth will officiate. The family will receive friends 5-9 p.m., June 4, at the funeral home.

