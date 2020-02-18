Don’t look back

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint Church

The right connection can be the difference in great success or absolute failure. Let me give you a couple of examples.

A Southern Tennessee husband comes home on a hot July afternoon. His wife is sitting outside the house where she has just finished painting the kitchen cabinets. She’s wearing two jackets in 100 degrees and 100 percent humidity. He asked her why she was dressed with winter clothes during one of the hottest days of the year. She answered that the paint can said to put on two coats. Now this is joke about a wife that misunderstood the directions and failed to connect with a proper cabinet refinisher.

However, a true story I recently read involves one of our nation’s wealthiest companies with a brand name known all over the world. When he was buying the business in its infancy, he was given only a few months to secure investors and raise a few million dollars. Halfway into his endeavor, he found that one of his investors had entered the negotiations and was offering more money and a quick cash sale. The investor was trying to buy his dream out from under him. A friend heard his story and walked him across the street to speak with a businessman about his dilemma. He told the businessman his story at which time he picked up the phone and called the crooked investor to force him to withdraw his offer, allowing the young man time to raise his money and buy the company. Today that company is worth billions of dollars, and the businessman that saved the young man’s dream was Microsoft owner Bill Gates. The right connection saved a dream and launched the Starbucks company into a worldwide success.

The right connection can make the difference between success and failure, and this statement is especially true when it comes to connecting people to God. Jesus poured into a few individuals through connections while on this earth to reach the world, including each of us. Let me show you the difference between the right and wrong ways to connect according to scripture.

Example number one is found in the 15th chapter of John. Jesus lays out the importance of staying in the race. He says over and over throughout this one chapter the need to “remain” in Christ. I call this “the Jesus walk.” This is some of the last moments Jesus had on this earth to speak into his disciples. He spoke specifically concerning a few things, and, above everything else, he continued to press into them to stay connected. Jesus chose a handful of individuals to spread a gospel through people to transcend time and location, and he used the vessel of human contact to get it done. So the right way to connect people to Jesus is the same way he intended it to be for thousands of years and that is if we will stay connected to each other and with Jesus and cultivate that connection then we and the people around us will grow in Christ. This example is the healthy example and healthy things grow.

Example number two is the opposite of healthy and is found in the 19th chapter of Genesis. Lot was a righteous nephew of Abraham and lived for a time in the sinful city of Sodom and Gomorrah. The cities were so corrupt that God chose to destroy them with a prominent display of judgement. He rained down fire from the sky for the surrounding inhabitants to see. He saved Lot and his family but gave one specific instruction when he told them to flee and that was to not look back. Now I’m sure they thought the world had come to an end as they ran away. I can imagine the flashes of light illuminating the ground around them like a fireworks display. I’m sure they heard the screams of their friends as they died. But Lot’s wife chose to turn back and look and was turned instantly into a pillar of salt. Now I often wondered why salt and not stone. I think the reason is that God destroyed a city because of its sin and a stone reminder would have served as a monument to the wrong connections. It would have forever memorialized and pointed to man’s failures. Monuments were built in the Bible to commemorate and remember God’s deliverance, his voice, promise, presence, or instruction not to idolize man. Salt would have been blown away in a few weeks or months, with no reference point to connect man back to his sinful history. Example number two is the unhealthy connection. It’s the connection to who we used to be that God wants to sever.

Notice, the stories of healthy connection and the unhealthy connection live in the same Bible. The same holds true for each of us. We have to live in the same body with ourselves. Paul himself struggled with this issue and recorded it in the book of Romans chapter 7:15-20. The question is are we going to look back or focus forward?

Let’s connect this Sunday at Christpoint Church at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., on the square, in Sparta. We’re real people, living real lives, serving a real God. Welcome home.