Dorothy Marie Selby

Dorothy Marie Selby was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Flatwoods, Kentucky. She attended the public schools of Greenup County and was a graduate of Greenup High School.

Dorothy and her husband, James, moved to Sparta, Tennessee, in 1973, to own and operate Al-Mar Market, in the Cassville community, for several years. In 1978, Dorothy joined the team at Citizens Bank, in Sparta, where she worked for over 25 years. After retiring from the bank, Dorothy worked with her family at Buds and Blooms Greenhouse, in the Cassville community, where she was able to work in her passion of growing flowers.

Mrs. Selby was an active member of Gentry’s Chapel Church, in Cookeville, Tennessee. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

She quietly departed this life, on May 3, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Selby; mother, Charlene Colegrove Wellman; and father, Gerald Colegrove.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Allen (Vonda) Selby, of Sparta, Tennessee, Marty (Rose) Selby, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Trey, T.J, Sutton, and Jordan Selby; brother, Gene (Carolyn) Colegrove, of Claxton, Tennessee; and numerous devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic safety measures, the family will have a private graveside ceremony at Plainview Cemetery, in the Cassville Community.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hunter Funeral Home.