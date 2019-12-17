Downs named Rotarian of the Year

The Rotary Club of Sparta has named John Downs as Rotarian of the Year.

Downs, who joined the Rotary Club, in 2010, when he moved to Sparta from Michigan, said he was flattered to have been chosen as this year’s honoree.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen,” Downs said and then laughed, “All of our members are committed to service, but I guess somebody’s got to be ‘it.’”

“John Downs give his all to anything he is involved with,” Cathy Farley said about the reasoning behind Downs being chosen as this year’s honored Rotarian. “He is a leader, not only in our Sparta Rotary Club but also in our District and Zone. John and his wife, Nancy, serve our community on a daily basis. They are great examples of Rotary making a difference in all aspects of life.”

Downs was chosen as this year’s honoree for his commitment to service in the community and around the world. He was the project manager for the development of the Sparta Veterans Park; he is on the sign committee; he worked diligently on the River Project, which put mile markers and warning signs along the waterways in White County; he has been involved with the Youth Exchange Program, which brings foreign exchange students to the county every year; he is very involved with the Read with Me program that brings volunteer readers to Doyle Elementary; and he is a past president of the Sparta club.

Downs’s service work doesn’t stop at home. He has traveled the world to help others. He has gone to the Dominican Republic to help install solar power so that communities could have electricity and fresh water more than a few hours a day. He has helped to build a library in the Bahamas. He has been to Haiti to help bring clean water to the ravaged country. He has been to Mexico twice as part of the Heart to Heart International Program, which works to improve health worldwide and bring relief to disaster victims.

Down is extremely passionate about his work to rid the world of polio.

“The idea that something so preventable is crippling kids is frustrating,” Downs said somberly. “To see what these people are left to deal with from this disease is heartbreaking. They are crawling around on the ground – they are even called “the crawlers” in some of these foreign countries. They are taking old car tires and cutting them up to make pads for their hands. It is the saddest thing I have ever seen. It takes everything they have from people who have the least to give.”

Downs, who is the Rotary District polio chairperson and who was been to India to help administer polio vaccines, was instrumental in helping the state of Tennessee raise $504,000 through the Purple Pinkie project, $400,000 of which was raised by the 64 clubs in the Middle Tennessee district.

“This disease just needs to be finished,” he said. “If it’s eliminated there won’t be a need for a vaccine, just like smallpox. Imagine the other good we could do with the money we could redirect if polio no longer existed.”

“They call us ‘The Little Club that Could,’” Michael Hale commented. “We are changing the world from Sparta, Tennessee, and a large part of that is because of John Downs.

Downs, who said that he first joined the Rotary because he wanted to meet people in his new hometown as well as have the opportunity to serve others, is working on Rotary projects every day, and the work just keeps evolving.

“It’s what I do,” he explained. “When I knew I was getting close to retirement, I started thinking ‘What am I going to do? What mark am I going to leave on the world?’ and this is it. Service work. I love the time and the work and the friendships. I get at least as much from this as the communities I visit. This is what I do – Rotary.”