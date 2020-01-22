Dr. Chuck Olds

Dr. Chuck Olds (Charles Houston Olds II) or “Doc” to thousands of his patients and friends, was born in Scotland County, North Carolina, on Feb. 13, 1945, the oldest child of Senior Master Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Houston Olds Sr. and Mary Goldie Hardin Olds. He died at his home, on Jan. 16, 2020, at the age of 74, with his wife by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Crawford Galyean Williamson Olds; his children, Chuck (Charles) Houston Olds III (and his mother Sharon Olds Stewart), of Riverbank, California; daughter, Sarah Olds Wiley (Joshua), of Sparks, Nevada; daughter, Katie Olds Ocha (Aaron), of Roseville, Nevada; son, Hunter Hardin Olds (Cory Chitwood), of West Valley City, Utah; his grandsons, Zach Williamson, of Cookeville, Jacob Williamson, of Algood, Parker Littrell, of Sparks, Nevada; granddaughter, Izzy Ocha, of Roseville, Nevada; his very special chosen daughter, Carmon Ferrell, (Michael), of Murfreesboro; his brother, Robert (Regina) Olds, of Reno, Nevada; his sister, Fran Olds Eastep (Lee —d.10-15-2019), of North Las Vegas, Nevada; very special chosen brother, Coy Van Meter (Sheryl), of Hendersonville; beloved brother-in-law, Danny Galyean and sister-by-love, Rhonda Robbins Galyean, of Rogersville, Alabama; sister-in-law, Margel Galyean Young, of Corinth, Mississippi; nephews, Greg Eastep, Daniel Galyean, Reece Young; nieces, Tina Eastep, Nicole Eastep Horn, Tori Costello; several great-nieces; his only living aunt, Wilma Hardin; many Cousins from his Hardin and Olds side of the family and Mary’s Galyean and Crawford sides of the family; chosen family friends, Dr. Dale (Pat) Anderson and their children, of the Denver area, Delbert Loose, of Arizona, Bill McNeil, of California, Dr. David Fair (Sue) and their family from the Knoxville area, Dr. Jayson (Meshia) Johnson, of Smithville, Janice Froning and her family, of Cookeville and Michigan, Micah Johnson and his family, of the Algood area; Mitch and Marsha Maxwell and their family of the Cookeville, Baxter, and Gordonsville areas; and tens of thousands of friends and patients from all over the United States and Mexico.

Dr. Olds worked many jobs over his lifetime, but his passion was with his last two careers. He became a structural steel ironworker at the age of 20, in California, with the Local #433. After serious conversations with his very dear friend and the absolute BEST chiropractor — Dr. Dale Anderson, he retired from structural steel ironwork. He had 20 great years, but, as “Doc” Anderson told him, “You are going to kill yourself working on the iron one day!” Over those 20 years, he had suffered numerous serious injuries and kept on working. He thought he was 12 feet tall and bullet proof!

So, at the age of 40 (having a wife and five children), he began college to become a chiropractor (at the urging of his dear friend, chiropractor and mentor, Dr. Dale Anderson). He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, in March 1990.

Doc used to tell people that it was GOD who brought him to his final home in Tennessee in 1994.

“Doc,” as known to most, loved his patients almost as much as he loved “the love of his life,” his wife Mary. He went in early, worked through lunch, stayed as late as 8 at night, went in on weekends and holidays, adjusted patients at their places of employment or in a restaurant or store (when he saw them and found out that they needed an adjustment), and even made house calls when necessary. Thousands of times he treated patients for free or gave them a nutritional supplement he felt they needed. He had patients travel to him from Washington D.C., Florida, Memphis, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, and as far away as Mexico. His youngest patient was only a few hours old, and his oldest was almost 100 and had NEVER been to a chiropractor in her life. He was asked once by someone if he wasn’t “afraid” to work on a baby that young and a brand new patient that was almost 100. His answer was, “No! I say a prayer before I work on every patient!” He was known for his God-given gift of treating patients. Even up until his leaving this earth to join his Heavenly Father, his patients still told him or Mary how very much they missed him and that there was no other doctor who treated patients the way he did. He so loved his patients and being able to help them. He passed from this earth still worrying about his patients needing him.

“Doc” loved to read and share his love of reading with others by discussing books and authors and loaning out books. He had been a hunter since his childhood (mainly for deer and turkey) and became very close friends with many through his love of hunting. In his later years, he always gave the food from his hunting away. He never hunted for sport. If he didn’t eat what he killed, he gave it to someone who would. He grew up hunting with his dad and brother out west. Some of his favorite times were hunting with his oldest son, Chuck, when he would come visit. They spent many great times making wonderful memories hunting and fishing together. He also hunted with good friends Dick Douglas (in Colorado) as well as Clarence and Leighton Smith, and Larry “Muscles” Daniels and others around the local area.

He enjoyed fishing with his children (Chuck, Katie, and Hunter) and grandsons Zach and Jacob. His favorite spot was a trout farm outside of Livingston. He also went on fishing trips to West Tennessee with his dear friend Andy Yoder who has since passed away. Chuck was finally able to realize his dream of becoming a Master Mason with Cookeville Lodge #266 of the M.W. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee Cookeville Lodge, on Oct. 26, 2019, due to the loving behind-the-scenes work of Bob Lynch and John Spencer as well as several other Masons from Cookeville and other parts of the state.

Celebration of Life services will be 3 p.m., Jan. 25, 2020, at Hooper, Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home, in Cookeville. Celebrant Judy Duke will officiate. Interment will be in the Cookeville City Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m., Jan. 25, at the funeral home.

Flowers will be received at Hooper, Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home, or you may make a memorial donation to any NO KILL ANIMAL SHELTER of your choice as “Doc” dearly loved all dogs.