Dr. Marilyn Poteet-Langford
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 14, 2020 8:23 am
Funeral arrangements are incomplete for longtime Sparta dentist Dr. Marilyn Poteet-Langford, age 65.
Funeral arrangements will be complete by 5 p.m., Feb. 14, 2020.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.