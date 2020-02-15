Dr. Marilyn Poteet-Langford
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 15, 2020 6:58 am
Dr. Marilyn Patricia Poteet-Langford, 65, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 18, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-8 p.m., Feb. 17, at the funeral home. John Lawson will officiate.
A complete obituary will be provided later in the day, on Feb. 15.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.