Dr. Marilyn Poteet-Langford

Posted By | February 15, 2020 6:58 am

Dr. Marilyn Patricia Poteet-Langford, 65, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 18, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Old Union Cemetery.  The family will receive friends 1-8 p.m., Feb. 17, at the funeral home. John Lawson will officiate.

A complete obituary will be provided later in the day, on Feb. 15.

