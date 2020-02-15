Dr. Marilyn Poteet-Langford

Dr. Marilyn Poteet-Langford, 65, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Dr. Poteet-Langford was born Nov. 16, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan. She was the daughter of David Lee Poteet and Treva Gene Sims Poteet.

She was married to Jack Daniel Langford, on Jan. 12, 1996.

Dr. Poteet-Langford’s education started at Yankeetown School and continued through White County Middle School and White County High School.

While in high school, she was an outstanding basketball player for the White County Warriorettes. Dr. Poteet-Langford graduated in the top ten of her high school class, of 1972. She then attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville and the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry, in Memphis, and received her Doctorate of Dentistry, in 1979. Upon getting her Doctorate of Dentistry degree, she came back to Sparta to open her dental office, where she practiced dentistry for 40 years (1979-2019).

Dr. Poteet-Langford enjoyed being the first and only female dentist in Sparta. She loved and cared about her patients from the first day she opened her practice, in 1979, until the last day of her practice, on the last Wednesday of April 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Jane Webb; and brother-in-law, Jim Webb.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Daniel Langford; sister, Nancy (Donald) Eller; nephews, Josh (Misty) Poteet, Jared (Shana) Eller; nieces, Amanda (Stephen) Burish, Elizabeth Webb, Marilyn Katherine Webb, Jessica Saylor; and grandbabies, Kiya Simmons, David, Sydney, and Jacob Sigler, Brett, Cameron, and McKenna Burish, Layna Jane and Cannon Dale Spear, McKela Cullom, Cayce and Leah Webb, Jonathan Hunt, and Jasey Saylor.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 18, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Old Union Cemetery. John Lawson will officiate. The family will receive friends 1-8 p.m., Feb. 17, at the funeral home.

Serving the family as pallbearers are Jackie Brown, Bruce Copeland, Josh Poteet, Jared Eller, Matthew Eller, and Stephen Burish.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Greg Boston, Donald Eller, Dr. J.W. Hudson, Dr. James Vaden, Donny Haley, Jimmy Cannon, Frank Nash, Stanley Neal, Dr. Kevin Smith, David Sigler, Jerry Sigler, Dr. Margery Floyd Friday, Dr. Diane Abby, Dr. Robert F. Baker Jr., John Hunter, Terry Vinson, Terry Boone, Tommy Lynn, and Chris Brewington.

The family would like to thank everyone involved in her care while she was ill.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers, gifts, etc., that donations be made to: Big Springs Cemetery Fund, c/o Hunter Funeral Home, P.O. Box 90, Sparta, Tennessee 38583.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.