Driver license roadblocks

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside checkpoints during the week of January 5th, 2020 through January 11th, 2020 on State Route 8 in Van Buren County.

Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who would violate the driver license laws of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadblocks to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.