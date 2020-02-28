Drug investigations yield more arrests in Putnam County

According to a press release issued today, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Warrants Division, along with Cookeville Police Department, have arrested additional alleged drug dealers, in Putnam County.

Sheriff Eddie Farris sent a message to anyone conducting illegal drug activity, in Putnam County.

“Illegal drug activity will not be tolerated,” said Farris. “If you buy, sell, or traffic illegal narcotics, in Putnam County, we will find and arrest you as well as seize any money, vehicles, and assets allowed. Currently, approximately 85 percent of those incarcerated in our facility are there for either direct or indirect drug activity.”

•KALIE BUCKLEY, 24,of Cookeville, is charged with Schedule I drugs in a Drug Free Zone. Her bond was set at $75,000.

•CHARLES ELDRIDGE, 34 of Hanging Limb, is charged with two counts of manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent of less than half a gram methamphetamine in a Drug Free zone. His bond was set at $75,000.

•MATTHEW MULLINAX, 41, of Cookeville, is charged with Schedule II drugs and violation of bond conditions. His bond was set at $77,000.

•AMBER SIMPSON, 40, of Cookeville, is charged with tampering with/ fabricating evidence, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and two counts manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of Schedule II drugs in a Drug Free Zone. Her bond was set at $120,000.

•SARAH WILMOTH, 25, of Cookeville, is charged with manufacture, deliver, sell or possession of a Schedule IV drug in a Drug Free Zone. Her bond was set at $75,000.