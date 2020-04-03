Dustin Guy

By Rachel Auberger

Sports have defined Dustin Guy’s life for the past 13 years, but, now, as he sees his high school graduation date marked on the calendar, he realizes they were more than just games he played.

“I’ve played sports for 13 years,” Guy, who could tell what time of year it was by what uniform he was putting on, said. “Football, baseball, basketball.”

Guy, whose future plans include pursuing a degree in Welding Technology at TCAT, said sports have taught him many lessons he can carry with him into the future.

“Both football and baseball have taught me to never give up – to always push to do my best in everything on and off the field,” he said. “It has taught me that I will always have a family in my coaches and teammates from here on out. It has taught me to stand for others and what I believe in.”

He talked easily about traveling to play other counites and getting the opportunity to make new friends along the way. He talked about a sense of brotherhood he felt for the boys he had grown up playing football, baseball, and even basketball with.

The conversation turned somber for a moment when Guy remembered one of his football “brothers,” Layton Profitt, who died in a car accident last year.

“I will always miss him,” Guy said.

His memories turned light again as he recalled hitting whiffle balls at his baseball coaches and watching them try to dodge them. He reminisced about dressing up as a “redneck” for his final football game against the rival Cookeville team last fall.

“Finally having a winning season [in football] will always rank among my favorite memories,” he said, and then, when asked about funny memories, added, “There are too many to mention them all.”

“White County High School athletics has taught me to work hard, apply myself in everything you do and never give up,” he said. “Coach Floyd, Coach Allen, Coach Frasier, Coach J.J., Coach Slone, thanks for always pushing me to be my best – to always give 110 percent. Thanks for supporting me while I played the sports I love.”

While Guy knows he has played his last game as a defensive end or as a linebacker or a full back, and, while he knows he won’t line up again as a guard or tackle for the White County Warrior football team, what he doesn’t know is if he will ever walk out to first base or the pitcher’s mound of the baseball field on which he has spent countless spring and summer hours over the past four years.

And while his final WCHS baseball season is in question because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guy will always cherish the days he spent on a court or a field, in a gym or a weight room, sweating and aching from practices and games. And while he values the bonds he has made with his teammates and coaches, he knows that, ultimately, it has been his parents who have given him the opportunities, and even the will, to be the athlete he has been.

“For the many hours of practice and driving me to games, I owe my parents so much,” Guy said. “If it was not for them and the support and love they have shown me over 13 years of playing sports, I may never have gotten this experience of WCHS sports and have the love I do for football and baseball. I know my mom and dad will always be my biggest fans on and off the field.”

I want to thank my mom and dad for introducing me to sports at a young age.