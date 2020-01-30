Dwight Edward Wilkerson

(Note: Celebration of Life service now scheduled.)

Dwight Edward Wilkerson, 64, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Wilkerson was born Feb. 19, 1955, in Miami, Florida, to Thomas Walter Wilkerson Jr. and Dolores Elizabeth Lewis Lockwood.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Stidham, and father, Arnold Lockwood.

Survivors include his mother, Dolores Lockwood, of Sparta; daughters, Yonna Mishon Angel (David), of McMinnville, Jennifer Smith, of Sparta, Keshia Wilkerson; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Juwain, Lexie; sisters, Susan Payne, Janet Bean, both of Sparta; and special friend, Timothy Guy.

A Celebration of Life service will be 3-5 p.m., Feb. 1, 2020, at DeRossett Church of Christ, in the annex building.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.