E-STEAM workshop
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 12, 2020 11:52 am
White County Early Science Technology Engineering Art and Mathematics program will present a free workshop for children from birth to first grade, 9-11 a.m., March 14, at White County Public Library. More information: (931) 836-3613.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.