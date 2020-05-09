Earl Lenell Randolph

Graveside service for Earl Lenell Randolph will 11 a.m., May 9, 2020, at Plainview Cemetery, in the Cassville community.

Mr. Randolph passed away suddenly at his residence, on May 5, 2020.

He was born Feb. 14, 1943 to Earnest Randolph and Willie Allison Randolph.

Mr. Randolph was born and raised in White County where he farmed for many years along with his son, Jeff. They worked the farm together, side by side, and you rarely saw one without the other or one always on a tractor. In conjunction with farming, he was employed at McCord’s in Cookeville, for over 30 years, and Federal Mogul, in Sparta, for 15 years.

Mr. Randolph was a member of Plainview Free Will Baptist Church for 48 years where he also was the song leader. He was passionate about many things such as his farming, leading singing at his church, and enjoying time with his grandchildren. He was also known for being able to cook a down-home country breakfast with all the fixins’, especially around Christmas time. When he was not farming or at home spoiling his bride, Carolyn, you would occasionally find him at Geer’s Grocery where he would swap stories with his friends and neighbors.

Mr. Randolph had a deep love for God, his family, the church, and his community.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilburn Randolph and John Randolph.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Norma Carolyn Daniels Randolph; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Amanda Austin Randolph; two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Marissa; three sisters-in- law; Jean Ann (Kenneth) Weaver, Dot Randolph, Joyce Randolph; and brother-in-law, Donnie (Donisa) Daniels.

Officiating the service will be Gary Humphrey. Pallbearers will be Paul Stockton, Teddy Stockton, Kenneth Weaver, Donnie Daniels, Charlie Curtiss, and Jeff Moore.

Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Wallace and Johnathan Demps.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to Plainview Cemetery at Cassville.

Mr. Randolph will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but they take comfort in knowing that he is in the arms of Jesus – rejoicing, shouting, and leading the saints in songs of praise to the Father.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life for Mr. Randolph at a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.