Earl Lenell Randolph
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 7, 2020 8:13 am
Earl Lenell Randolph, 77, of Sparta, passed away May 6, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, i Sparta.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.