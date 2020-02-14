Early voting daily totals
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 14, 2020 8:17 am
Last Updated: February 14, 2020 at 8:19 am
White County early voting totals to-date are as follows:
•Wednesday, Feb. 12 – 88
•Thursday, Feb. 13 – 97
Early Voting Hours for March 3, 2020 Election
February 12 – February 25
(Closed Feb. 17th for Presidents’ Day)
8 am – 4 pm Mon., Wed., & Fri.
10 am – 6 pm Tues. & Thurs.
9 am – 12 noon Sat.
White County Election Commission
Room 215 Courthouse
(931) 836-3671
