Early voting daily totals

White County early voting totals to-date are as follows:

•Wednesday, Feb. 12 – 88

•Thursday, Feb. 13 – 97

_____________________________

Early Voting Hours for March 3, 2020 Election

February 12 – February 25

(Closed Feb. 17th for Presidents’ Day)

8 am – 4 pm Mon., Wed., & Fri.

10 am – 6 pm Tues. & Thurs.

9 am – 12 noon Sat.

White County Election Commission

Room 215 Courthouse

(931) 836-3671

