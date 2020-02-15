Early voting schedule
Posted By | February 15, 2020 7:57 am
Early Voting Hours for March 3, 2020 Election
February 12 – February 25
(Closed Feb. 17th for President’s Day)
8 am – 4 pm Mon., Wed., & Fri.
10 am – 6 pm Tues. & Thurs.
9 am – 12 noon Sat.
White County Election Commission
Room 215 Courthouse
(931) 836-3671
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.