Early voting totals to-date
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 22, 2020 8:43 am
- Wednesday, 2/12/20 – 88
- Thursday, 2/13/20 – 97
- Friday, 2/14/20 – 85
- Saturday, 2/15/20 – 35
- Monday, 2/17/20 – NO TOTAL AVAILABLE
- Tuesday, 2/18/20 – 105
- Wednesday, 2/19/20 – 129
- Thursday, 2/20/20 – 92
- Friday, 2/21/20 – 174
- Early Voting Hours for March 3, 2020 ElectionFebruary 12 – February 25
(Closed Feb. 17th for President’s Day)
8 am – 4 pm Mon., Wed., & Fri.
10 am – 6 pm Tues. & Thurs.
9 am – 12 noon Sat.
White County Election Commission
Room 215 Courthouse
(931) 836-3671
