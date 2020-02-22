Sparta Live

Early voting totals to-date

Posted By | February 22, 2020 8:43 am

  • Wednesday, 2/12/20 – 88
  • Thursday, 2/13/20 – 97
  • Friday, 2/14/20 – 85
  • Saturday, 2/15/20 – 35
  • Monday, 2/17/20 – NO TOTAL AVAILABLE
  • Tuesday, 2/18/20 – 105
  • Wednesday, 2/19/20 – 129
  • Thursday, 2/20/20 – 92
  • Friday, 2/21/20 – 174

 

  • Early Voting Hours for March 3, 2020 ElectionFebruary 12 – February 25

    (Closed Feb. 17th for President’s Day)

    8 am – 4 pm Mon., Wed., & Fri.

    10 am – 6 pm Tues. & Thurs.

    9 am – 12 noon Sat.

    White County Election Commission

    Room 215 Courthouse

    (931) 836-3671

