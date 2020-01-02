Eastland breakfast

Eastland Volunteer Fire Department will host a breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Jan. 4, 2020, at the fire hall, at 221 Eastland Cemetery Rd. The meal will include scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, potatoes, gravy and biscuits, and pancakes on request Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. More information or deliveries: (931) 935-8200.