Eastland breakfast
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 2, 2020 12:49 pm
Eastland Volunteer Fire Department will host a breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Jan. 4, 2020, at the fire hall, at 221 Eastland Cemetery Rd. The meal will include scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, potatoes, gravy and biscuits, and pancakes on request Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. More information or deliveries: (931) 935-8200.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.