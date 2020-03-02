Eastland breakfast
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 2, 2020 7:51 am
Eastland Volunteer Fire Department will host a breakfast, 6-10 a.m., March 7, at the fire hall, 221 Eastland Cemetery Rd. Meal will include scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, potatoes, gravy and biscuits, and pancakes on request. Cost is $7 and $3 for children age 12 and under. For deliveries, call the fire hall at (931) 935-8200.
