Eastland breakfast

Eastland Volunteer Fire Department will host a breakfast, 6-10 a.m., March 7, at the fire hall, 221 Eastland Cemetery Rd. Meal will include scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, potatoes, gravy and biscuits, and pancakes on request. Cost is $7 and $3 for children age 12 and under. For deliveries, call the fire hall at (931) 935-8200.