Sparta Live

Eddie Wayne Herman

Posted By | June 7, 2020 8:48 am

Eddie Wayne Herman, 71, of Sparta, passed away June 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Herman was born June 25, 1948, to Troy and Minnie Herman.

He grew up in Liberty, Tennessee, and attended DeKalb County High School. He attended Johnson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, in DeKalb County. He worked for Douglas Aircraft, in Smithville, Avco Aircraft, in Nashville, and he did construction work.

Mr. Herman loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He had many friends and enjoyed talking to everyone. He enjoyed working on antique cars, especially his 65 Mustang, with his son, John, and grandson Nick. He spent time with all his grandchildren, giving them the best advice he could but always with love, and they loved him for it.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Certain, who had resided in Liberty; and grandson, Michael Ferm, who had resided in Blair, Nebraska.

Mr. Herman is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Luna Herman; daughters, Cindy Herman, of Sparta, Cristy Herman, of Sparta; son and daughter-in-law, John and Beverly Herman, of Sparta; grandchildren, Carrie, Tony, Nick, Callie, Rory, Katherine; great-grandchildren, Willow, Arlo; and a special friend who was like a brother, Bob Rice.

Funeral was 2 p.m., June 7, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Peeled Chestnut Cemetery. Elmore Judd and Jackie Miller officiated.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

exam: Ucertify 9A0-056 Exam Will Be More Popular, Provides BCWAA Study Guide Book With High Quality, 50% OFF 642-785 Practice Test Latest Version PDF&VCE, Money Back Guarantee CD1-001 Dumps For Each Candidate, Provides Best E20-535 Study Guide For Sale, SelfTestEngine HH0-380 Certification Sale, Discount 70-697 Study Guides Is Your Best Choice, 100% Pass Guaranteed or Full Refund HP0-790 Pdf Exam Covers All Key Points, Most Important HP0-J59 Exam Dumps On Store, Passeasy HP0-A02 Vce Download With Low Price, Buy Latest HP0-823 Actual Exam For Download, Exam-Labs ACSO-IPG-PROD-12-05 Exam Cram For Download, ITexam-Answers 000-386 Practice Questions Online Shop, Most Hottest 000-084 Exam Test Questions For All Candidates From All Over The World, Latest Updated C2170-011 Exam Test Questions For Sale, ITexam-Answers M2010-720 Vce Download Is Your Best Choice, Latest Release ASBO-SFOACCTG Vce Software With New Discount, Free 070-458 Practice Test Online, High Success Rate 070-512 Practice Test Covers All Key Points, Find Best 156-215-75 Cert Guide Covers All Key Points, Free MSC-321 Exam Vce On Our Store, Help To Pass 1Z1-541 Exam Dumps For All Candidates From All Over The World, High Pass Rate 1Z1-225 Brain Dumps Online Store, Examcollection PMI-002 Practice Exam Questions ,

face mask: where to buy n95 mask in san francisco n95 mask price mercury drug gas mask half face hazmat mask respirator disney face masks disposable hepa mask xl cpap full face mask walmart niosh dust mask pumpkin face mask recipe 3m 7500 mask home depot turmeric and milk face mask respirator mask future full face snorkel mask ezvid wiki yarn beard face mask global beauty care rose gel face mask surgical mask for chicken diaper pore clearing face mask disposable white mask breathing respirator mask casual respirator mask spraying glyphosate cute respirator mask amazon presciption respirator mask insert how long can you wear surgical mask how to make face masks korean boy wearing dust mask herbicide respirator mask mask for glass fiber dust what does a n95 mask protect against medical face mask blue side in or out parkinsons mask like face osha dust mask standards respirator mask reddit spray running with surgical mask dust filter mask surgical mask dispenser surgical mask when sick asia surgical mask maker stezmpunk respirator mask surgical mask nuuruse n95 rating mask unique respirator mask for welding 3m 6300 half face mask wall moutn surgical mask holder nail tech dust mask pink washable 3m air filter mask full face snorkel mask facial hair where to buy neoprene dust mask 3m full face mask respirator 7900

vape: vape for beginners koi cbd vape vape shop oceanside ecig smoke shop indian harbour beach vape pens for cheap vape wholesalers vape cloud gif wismec sinuous modern vape mech mod safety resistance chart can you vape dmt o pen vape coupon code o pen vape cartridges price why vape is bad dollar vape juice e cigarette walgreens price vapor competition voopoo too vs geekvape how to replace vapor canister purge solenoid vicks vapor rub remedy ecig lexingotn ky vape shops in panama city smash mouth vape juice 3 in one vape pen the shocker vape juice ecig atomizers mistic e cigarette wisconsin vape vintage e cigarette case innokin pocketmod vaping starter kits voopoo drag hell vape dead rabbit 22 or 24 mm cdc vaping warning recipe for e cigarette juice nord mesh coil vape sourcing reviews vaporesso revenger release date herakles tank falcon 80 vape stores chicago 100w mod lopu by omega vape juice snowwolf 200w battery aspire breeze nxt coils voopoo drag 2 colours e cigarette mod voopoo too silver raisin how much is a juul

weight loss: instant weight loss tricks fda diet recommendations etc source four par is yoga effective for weight loss diabetes injection for weight loss weight loss pills rx phentermine optavia weight loss program cost weight loss delivery programs low weight high reps disease that cause weight loss are peas good for weight loss how much water to drink in a day for weight loss the japan code weight loss oat diet weight loss carolinas weight loss surgery concord nc millennium med weight loss rocky hill ct weight loss retreats in illinois best weight loss diet pills australia utah weight loss programs which ketogenic diet is best for weight loss what to do about excess skin after weight loss best juicing diet for weight loss sodium limit for weight loss va covered weight loss pills shulman weight loss clinic ayurvedic massage oil for weight loss country line dancing for weight loss asda weight loss products liver supplements for weight loss excess weight loss calculation weight loss by eating vegetables how much iodine to take for weight loss does low testosterone affect weight loss what drugs help weight loss how much weight loss is fat muscle huffington weight loss boot camp ohio balanced meal vs low carb for weight loss youtube bran diet weight loss weight loss lower belly fat atlanta center loss quick weight how red light therapy help weight loss extreme weight loss jamie how much cla should i take a day for weight loss hillary clinton weight loss 2015 hcg weight loss therapy primal blueprint weight loss weight loss with apple cider vinegar and garcinia cambogia lexapro and seroquel weight loss

male enhancement: does percocet keep you from ejaculating sexual health worker white cross pills sexual health advice how to increase pennis size faster total testosterone booster peines size how to naturally enlarge your dick increase penis size for free what is made of viagra best test stack tivida male enhancement best testosterone to buy proven boost sex drive men rhino ii male enhancement interesting ways to masterbate male enhancement jackrabbit pills trenabol for penis growth triple green male enhancement gave me a headaches real male sex what happens when someone mixes male enhancement pills with viagra size up xl male enhancement dick shield normal size of a penis cost for penis enlargement surgery marley generics viagra dr ozs advise for penis enlargement what color blue is viagra definition of penis incapatiated for sex drive redheads give head sleep depravstiln sex drive commander viagra belgique can viagra cause diarrhea best free classified for male enhancement ads puedo tomar viagra todos los dias gay anthro penis growth tf xvideos viagra vs cialis review best male enhancement pills for dick who sells viagra non prescription viagra over the counter in louisville kentucky supplements that boost libido how much does viagra cost in puerto vallarta mexico how effective is viagra 100mg what to take with viagra to prevent headaches fmx male enhancement how viagra works quora can you take viagra while on propranolol ways to help with erectile dysfunction those who had pelvic surgery may not benefit from viagra class drugs

cbd oil: side effects cbd oil cbd retailers nashville tn is cbd legal in alabama buy cbd oil bulk is cbd a scam cbd oil asheville nc cbd coffee houston cbd legal in nebraska cbd bath bomb for pain everyday cbd oil cbd as antibiotic beach club gulf shores what is kratom cbd reviews on creating better days cbd oil what is cbd oil made out of can cbd oil cause tinnitus sydney cbd traffic what is thc cbd mlm 2019 cbd edibles vs oil kannaway cbd oil review the best cbd oil 2019 43 cbd solutions medusa vape cannabis molecule health plus wellness marijuana supplements marihuana in english phoenix tears for sale colorado mayo clinic mild cognitive impairment who is ir ny cbd laws cbd hemp oil peppermint drops topical cbd oil for back pain hemp derived cannabidiol cbd oil capsules is cbd legal in oklahoma sunshine global cbd hemp oil mayo clinic cbd research best rated cbd oil for humans bd reviews cbd c02 oil effects reddit hempworx cbd oil benefits cbd oil for cancer cure for sale oil anal cbd oil black gold cbd oil weight loss reviews making lotion with cbd oil laws cbd plus thc oil