Eddie Wayne Herman

Eddie Wayne Herman, 71, of Sparta, passed away June 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Herman was born June 25, 1948, to Troy and Minnie Herman.

He grew up in Liberty, Tennessee, and attended DeKalb County High School. He attended Johnson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, in DeKalb County. He worked for Douglas Aircraft, in Smithville, Avco Aircraft, in Nashville, and he did construction work.

Mr. Herman loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He had many friends and enjoyed talking to everyone. He enjoyed working on antique cars, especially his 65 Mustang, with his son, John, and grandson Nick. He spent time with all his grandchildren, giving them the best advice he could but always with love, and they loved him for it.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Certain, who had resided in Liberty; and grandson, Michael Ferm, who had resided in Blair, Nebraska.

Mr. Herman is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Luna Herman; daughters, Cindy Herman, of Sparta, Cristy Herman, of Sparta; son and daughter-in-law, John and Beverly Herman, of Sparta; grandchildren, Carrie, Tony, Nick, Callie, Rory, Katherine; great-grandchildren, Willow, Arlo; and a special friend who was like a brother, Bob Rice.

Funeral was 2 p.m., June 7, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Peeled Chestnut Cemetery. Elmore Judd and Jackie Miller officiated.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.