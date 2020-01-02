Eddie Dean Shockley

Eddie Dean Shockley, 69, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Shockley was born June 3, 1950, in Spencer.

He was the son of Tom Shockley and Eunice Cummings Shockley. He loved horses, motorcycles, being outdoors, and playing his saxophone.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Shockley, and his daughter, Nakia Juan Irwin.

Survivors include his partner and caregiver, Jackie Shockley, of Sparta; daughter, Dana (Ryan) Sexton, of McMinnville; son, Eddie Dean Shockley II, of Sparta; mother, Eunice Shockley; sister, Virginia (John) Cullom, of Clarksville; grandchildren, Meah, Layla, Kylle, Addison, Maliyia, J-Ray, Akari, Aikan, Akadian; and nephews, Grady Clopton and Ryan Clopton

A special thank you to Davita Dialysis.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Jan. 6, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Glenn Leftwich will officiate. The family will welcome friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 6, at the funeral home.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.