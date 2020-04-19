Edward Lee Baker

Edward Lee Baker, 84, of Sparta, TN passed away April 18, 2020, in Sparta.

Mr. Baker was born Feb. 24, 1936, in Spencer, to Callie Baker and Willie Mae Hutson Baker.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Baker, of Sparta; daughter, Lisa Cauthen (Craig,) of Atlanta, Georgia; and grandchildren, Chaya Rose Cauthen and Alex Cauthen, both of Atlanta, Georgia.

A private graveside service will be April 21, 2020, at Oak Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.