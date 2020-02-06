Edward Porter Dodson

Last Updated: February 6, 2020 at 7:42 am

Edward Porter Dodson, 84, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Sparta.

Mr. Dodson was born Sept. 8, 1935, in McMinnville, to Robert Dodson and Allene Rogers Dodson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Alice Marie Dodson.

Survivors his sons, Dale Dodson (Debra), Chad Dodson (Lisa), both of Sparta; brother, Wilburn Dodson, of Sparta; two grandchildren, Caitlin Dodson, of Sparta, Heather Poole, of McMinnville; and several great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Feb. 16, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Brent Tevebaugh will officiate.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.