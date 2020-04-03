EF-0 tornado packing winds of 85 mph hits Sparta, along with straight-line winds of 95 mph

A house on Iris Drive, just off McMinnville Highway, was heavily damaged when a huge tree fell directly across the roof.

By Rachel Auberger

In the early hours on March 29, 2020, a storm raged through White County and destroyed homes, damaged property, and uprooted trees, but early warning systems kept residents throughout the county safe.

“We had no casualties and only one injury, and that one injury was minor,” Jimmy Savage, White County Emergency Management Agency volunteer director, said.

The property damage was widespread, however, extending to every part of the county.

“It hit about every area,” Suzi Haston, E-911 director explained. “It was not as bad at the north end [of the county], although several there were without power.”

According to the National Weather Service, at 2:29 a.m., on March 29, an EF-0 tornado, with winds reaching up to 85 mile per hour, touched down near Sparta Golf and Country Club, on Baker Mountain Road, and uprooted trees and damaged structures for the next four minutes.

Most of the damage was to large trees and broken trees limbs. Several of the limbs and an uprooted tree were more of a convergence pattern rather than the straight line wind/divergent pattern at other damage locations in White County. The tornado continued northeast crossing Crossville Highway 70 knocking trees down. Additional damage occurred to the Bon Air community where several farm outbuildings and barns were destroyed near Corolla Road. A few homes had roof damage as well. Sporadic tree damage continued along Highway 70 where the tornado lifted right before reaching DeRossett Community.”

However, more damage was reported throughout the county from stronger and more severe straight-line winds that swept a wide path through the rest of the county at speeds of up to 95 miles per hour.

“The storms started around 2:30 a.m., and, by 2:45, we had started the process of assembling the EOC [Emergency Operations Center],” White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said.

Robinson also stated the EOC assembled quickly, bringing together representatives from all of the utility agencies, sheriff department, fire departments, and rescue squad.

“Our volunteer emergency services men and women really put their lives on the line,” Robinson said.

Robinson added that when he headed to the EOC headquarters just minutes after the storm hit, the volunteers were already out clearing roadways and in the process of getting to those who needed help.

“Their response was simply amazing,” he said.

Robinson went on to say that the response of everyone involved with the EOC was extraordinary, and that he couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to work beside.

“To see how dangerous the situations the workers and the volunteers had put themselves in was scary,” he said. “When daylight broke, you could see that people were standing beside powerlines they didn’t know were there. They could have been killed, but they didn’t hesitate to get out there and do what needed to be done.

“The whole thing was a very scary situation, until I got the confirmation that people were being accounted for – that all of our residents and volunteers and workers were accounted for.”

Robinson said he took a helicopter ride around the county, and he was amazed at how many times just a matter of feet would have changed the outcome of the storm.

“We are so lucky,” he said. “There are so many places where a tree just missed landing on someone’s home or vehicle.”

There were a few families who did have trees crash through their roofs, but most say that had just enough warning from their weather radios and cell phone apps that they were able to get to a safe place and protect themselves and their families.

Robinson said the county has four more tornado sirens to be installed soon.

“We applied for a grant about six to eight months ago,” he said, but then warned about relying on them as the only means of a warning system. “They are designed to alert people who may be outside; they definitely should not be your first, or only, warning.”

Now that the danger has passed, the county has moved into an assessment and clean-up mode.

The county stated they have no means to pick up the debris that is being sorted through on personal properties throughout the county, but residents can take wood and brush to a mobile site at the county garage, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m.-noon, Saturday. All other debris should be taken to the county landfill.

There are several volunteer groups that have assembled to help those who have urgent needs to help repair property or clear ways to get out.

“I was in the county executive’s office talking about how we can direct more volunteers to where they are needed for storm cleanup,” Christopher Wiles, pulpit minister at Central Church of Christ and volunteer himself, said.

Wiles said each volunteer group had a different list of people who needed help, and the need now is to filter those lists and send them to the groups who can provide the aid that is needed.

“We created a quick form to find the right volunteer help,” Wiles said. “Just put in the urgency and contact information, and we will get to one of the volunteer groups who are assisting our county.”

The form can be found at bit.ly/WhiteCoStorm