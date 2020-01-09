Eighth grade boys defeat North Middle in basketball action
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 9, 2020 12:27 pm
By Jerry Lowery
On Jan. 6, the White County Middle School Warriors took on North Middle School. The Warriors won the game 33-24. Malachi Brown led the Warriors with nine points. Brenton Kilgore added seven points. Caden Mitchell, Blake Steele, and Briar Wilhite scored four points each. Owen Adams finished the scoring with three points.
