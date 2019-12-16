Eighth grade teams take two
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | December 16, 2019 1:05 pm
By Jerry Lowery
The eighth grade Warriorettes beat South Middle School, on Dec. 12. The outcome was set early in the contest as the Warriorettes flexed their offensive firepower led by Celeste Reed who put in 14 points. Ava Jones and Bella Stiles each added nine points. Karlee Wilhite added eight points on the night. Laney Copeland scored five points in the win. Braydon Taylor, Rylee Savage, and Tatum Rittenberry each had four points. Pyper Price added two points to finish the scoring.
In game two of the night, the Warriors defeated South Middle by a score of 30-24 as they took a six-point win. Brenton Kilgore led the Warriors in scoring with nine points. Malachi Brown added six points, and Levi Griggs added five points. Jackson Young scored four points. Tucker Smith and Colten Locke each had three points in the win.
