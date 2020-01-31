Sparta Live

Eighth grade Warriorettes continue to win in post-season play

Posted By | January 31, 2020 10:22 am

By Jerry Lowery

The eighth grade Warriorettes advanced to the region sectional tournament with a 41-30 win over Coffee County.

Rylee Savage led in scoring with 15 points.  Celeste Reed added 11 point, and Pyper Price scored nine points.

On Jan. 28, they beat Rock Spring 46-34.  They will play Blackman, on Jan. 30.

Stats were not available at press time for the Rock Spring game.

