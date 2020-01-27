Eighth grade Warriorettes continue to win in post-season play

By Jerry Lowery

The 8th grade Warriorettes continue to advance in the area tournament in post-season action. They played Warren County, on Jan. 23, 2020, in semi-final action. They won 53-43 over neighboring Warren County. Celeste Reed continues to lead the Warriorettes in scoring with 22 points in the win that sends them to the championship game. Ava Jones added 12 points in the win.

They played at 4:15 p.m., Jan. 25, for the championship of the area tournament. Details were not available at press time. They advance to the regional tournament next week.

The 8th grade Warriors’ season was cut short with a loss to Spring Hill in the tournament, on Jan. 22. The final score was 44-20 with Spring Hill advancing.