Election Day voting locations
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 3, 2020 7:24 am
1-2 Sparta Civic Center 514 E. Bockman Way
2-1 Ag Fair Complex 565 Hale St.
2-2 Woodland Park School 88 Panther Dr.
3-1 Ag Fair Complex 565 Hale St.
4-1 Woodland Park School 88 Panther Dr.
4-2 BonDeCroft School 8095 Crossville Hwy.
5-1 Doyle Civic Center 396 Mountain St.
6-1 Gum Springs Baptist Church 5454 Franks Ferry Rd.
6-2 Cassville School 261 Will Thompson Rd.
7-1 Northfield School 570 S. Bunker Hill Rd.
