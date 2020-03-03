Sparta Live

Election Day voting locations

Posted By | March 3, 2020 7:24 am

The Election Day voting locations for White County are listed below:
Precinct          Polling Place                          Location
1-1                  Sparta Civic Center                 514 E. Bockman Way

1-2                  Sparta Civic Center                 514 E. Bockman Way

2-1                  Ag Fair Complex                      565 Hale St.

2-2                  Woodland Park School           88 Panther Dr.

3-1                  Ag Fair Complex                       565 Hale St.

4-1                  Woodland Park School           88 Panther Dr.

4-2                  BonDeCroft School                 8095 Crossville Hwy.

5-1                  Doyle Civic Center                  396 Mountain St.

6-1                  Gum Springs Baptist Church  5454 Franks Ferry Rd.

6-2                  Cassville School                      261 Will Thompson Rd.

7-1                  Northfield School                    570 S. Bunker Hill Rd.

