Eloise Price Alley

Eloise Price Alley, 94, of Sparta, and wife of the late Miller Alley, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Mrs. Alley was born on March 1, 1925, in Sparta, to Richard and Gwendolyn Price.

She was a member of Pistole Baptist Church.

Mrs. Alley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Miller Alley; daughter, Kay Stockton; niece, Shirley Ann Baldwin; and grandson, Brian Adam Mills.

Survivors include her daughter, Yvette Clark (James); son-in-law, Joe Stockton and companion Carolyn Murphy; grandchildren, Darryl Stockton (Angela), of Sparta, Dale Stockton, of Madisonville, Kentucky, Dena Wilmoth (Kevin), of Sparta, Heath Mills, of Sparta; great-grandchildren, Aaron (Chelsea) Stockton, of Madison, Kentucky, Rachael Baumeister (Matt), of Madison, Kentucky, Kynslee Wilmoth, of Sparta, Amber Guy, of Sparta, Joseph Stockton, of Sparta; great-great-grandchild, Madaleigh Stockton; sisters, Henrietta Baldwin, of Crossville, Jacquelyn Highland, of Bend, Oregon; nieces, Nancy Baldwin, of Crossville, Rita Cooper, of Crossville, Gwen Ann Green (Rick), of Maryville; and nephews, Steve Pennington, of Arizona, Charles Miller (Eve), and Ronnie Miller (Pam), of Maryville.

Pallbearers include Joe Stockton, Dale Stockton, Darryl Stockton, Heath Mills, Aaron Stockton, Joseph Stockton, Kevin Wilmoth, and James Clark.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Jan. 25, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Bro. Harlen Simmons and Bro. James Hickey will officiate. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Jan. 24, at the funeral home.

