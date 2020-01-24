Emerson Cloyd

Emerson Cloyd, 85, of the Lamb Community, of White County,

passed from this life, on Jan. 23, 2020,

Mr. Cloyd was married Jan. 10, 1958, to Mary Julia Huffaker Cloyd.

He was a member of Findlay Church of Christ, in Sparta.

Mr. Cloyd served in the U.S. Army and National Guard, in Tennessee and Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milus Casto Cloyd and Lizzie Mae Wright Cloyd, who had resided in Sparta, and two brothers, Haston Cloyd, who had resided in Pontiac, Michigan, and Carl Cloyd, who had resided in Sparta.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary J. Cloyd, of Sparta; son, Bobby Cloyd (Lisa), of Sparta; daughter, Marie Cartright (Dale), of Cookeville; grandchildren, Jordon Cloyd (Emily), of Sparta, Samantha Williams and fiancé Tristan Parker, of Cookeville; great-grandchildren,

Brady Klein Reid, Emmerson Jae Cloyd, Rhaleigh Cloyd, Japheth Richmond; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Jan. 26, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Lower Cherry Creek Cemetery. Dwight Fuqua and Bobby Cloyd will officiate. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 26, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Findlay Church of Christ mission fund or Keltonburg Church of Christ mission fund.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.