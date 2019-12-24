Employees from Rebo Lighting give gifts this Christmas season

By Rachel Auberger

The employees at Rebo Lighting, in Sparta, have been giving Christmas gifts to those in need in their community for 44 years, and this year was no different.

Recently, a group of employees at Rebo Lighting delivered Christmas stockings filled with personal hygiene items as well as socks and puzzles and books and games to NHC Healthcare of Sparta. According to Gary Hall, human resource director for the Sparta plant, the annual Christmas stockings given to the nursing home is an employee-driven and employee-sponsored event.

“Rebo Lighting is very supportive of our community, and, throughout the years, they have helped us give to the community in many ways,” Hall said. “But this particular event has always been something that the employees take upon themselves to do.”

To fund the gifts with which each of the 90-plus stockings were filled, the employees had a fundraising lunch within the factory. According to Hall, the employees raised approximately $500 to use to purchase gifts.

“This gives the patients at the nursing home a little something extra at Christmas, but it also helps the nursing home itself,” Hall said. “If we can fill this need, then they can focus on other things to make the holiday special for their residents.”

Nikki Basham, activities director at NHC, said she is thankful for the support they receive from Rebo Lighting.

“It is so great to have people in the community who want to give to our patients here,” Basham said. “Some of them don’t have family in the area, and this really lights up their day. They enjoy the visits as much as they do the gifts. I can’t express just how thankful we are for Rebo Lighting and the way they take care of our patients at Christmas each year.”