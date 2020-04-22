Saine pleads guilty to attempted aggravated sexual battery of minor
(April 21, 2020) – According to a press release issued April 21, 2020, Esteban Saine pleaded guilty in Putnam County Criminal Court, on March 30, 2020, to TCA Code 39-13-504: attempted aggravated sexual battery of a minor child. He was sentenced to six years in Tennessee Department of Corrections. Saine moved to Putnam County, Tennessee, in 2019, from California.
