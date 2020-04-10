Exchange student leaves too soon because of COVID-19

. A young man can never have too many brothers, especially when they are brothers-by-heart. Erik, an exchange student from Sweden, poses with the Brandes boys. L-R: Warren Brandes, Erik, Ben Brandes, and Carson Brandes.

By Rachel Auberger

“January of last year my sister forwarded an email to me that would forever change our lives,” Ashley Brandes said, as she opened up about experiencing the past year as a host family for an exchange student from Sweden.

A local coordinator with a foreign exchange student organization had emailed the Interact Club sponsor, Brandes’s sister, at White County High School, looking for homes in which to place exchange students.

“My sister immediately thought my family would be a good fit for this program,” Brandes said. “I read the email and felt such a strong pull to participate.”

Brandes and her husband, who agreed that hosting an exchange student for a year would be a great experience for their family, began the intensive application process.

“At first I had so many questions about this program: What do we have to supply? How long do they stay? Can we travel with them around the country and out of the country?” Brandes said, whose family spends a specific amount of time traveling each year.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Her questions were answered: “They are expected to be a new family member for your family and are expected to follow your family rules and participate in family activities.”

The first student the local coordinator had in mind for Brandes and her family unfortunately was not a match

“She knew our likes and dislikes, and she found us the perfect student,” Brandes said. “We were matched with Erik from Sweden.”

The two families immediately started communicating over FaceTime and learning about each other so when Erik arrived in the United States last July, they felt like they already knew each other.

“It was all a great adventure, an opportunity to experience something new,” Erik said, talking about being excited to be able to spend a year creating memories far from home. “The concept of getting a second family and new friends as well as experiencing life as an ordinary American kid spoke to me.”

He was excited, and also nervous, to arrive in Sparta where everything was so new.

“This was an entirely foreign experience for us both,” Brandes said. “To watch the world through his eyes was also eye-opening for us. Things that we take for granted as being commonplace were completely unfamiliar to him.”

Brandes said Erik was quiet in his early days in their home as he observed and took in all of the things that constituted life in their home.

Erik landed with a family that loved to travel, and, so, his American experience was more than many students who participate in the exchange program. Disney World, Cozumel, Dollywood, Houston, Texas, and the Huntsville Space and Rocket Center were among some of the larger trips he shared with Brandes, but even more “common” experiences were new and amazing to Erik: jet skiing on the lake, the White County Fair, Crossville Air Show, Hidden Hollow, Bass Pro Shops, ICE exhibit, and Ralph’s Donuts.

“He got to experience rural life in the U.S.,” Brandes said as she recited a lengthy list of firsts for Erik. “High school, football games, basketball games, homecoming dress- up days, church, youth group, a 5K race, the Happening, FCA, Young Life Bible studies, a flag retirement ceremony, a family reunion, Fall Carnival, Interact Club, commodities distribution, cooking for Boy Scout fundraisers, Halloween, WCHS swim team, Thanksgiving, Ikea (in the states), Boy Scout Court of Honor, Winter Formal, Sparta Christmas Parade, Tangent Christmas Party, go-carts, Christmas family dinner, Polar Plunge, Tractor Supply, Rural King, a cooking class, Interact Conference in Pigeon Forge, a promposal, shooting sporting clay targets, cooking for a fire department breakfast, and too many restaurants to name.”

“Erik didn’t just share these experiences with our family but with our extended family and friends as well,” Brandes said.

Mike Henry, a family friend, spent multiple weekends traveling with Erik and enriching his experiences.

“We all had an amazing year getting to know Erik,” Brandes said.

“Living in a small town was a new experience for me but also a nice one; you know that you will pass somebody you know, and you are never far away from a friend’s house,” Erik said. “Experiencing the high school spirit was also something I really enjoyed. Standing in the student section together with your friends watching football on a Friday night was really cool. It is something that we don’t have in Swedish schools.”

Brandes said that, while it was an amazing year, it wasn’t always easy.

“It was hard to open your house to a stranger,” she said. “Even though we had taken steps to learn about Erik, there was still so much to learn about him, and it was hard to have to parent someone else’s child. We did try to treat him the same as our other children, but he has been brought up differently with different rules and regulations, and, at times, language was also a barrier.”

“At first, Erik had so much he wanted to say and didn’t know how to say or what to say,” Brandes continued. “I feel like he spent most of the first month (or maybe two) learning us and our culture. We always tried to remind him that he was only here for a year, and, while that may seem like a long time, it really will go by quickly.”

Brandes said once the learning curve began to come to an end, Erik jumped right in and “never looked back.”

And that time went faster than anyone would have anticipated when everything abruptly changed as the COVID-19 situation started developing in the United States.

“It changed everything for our situation, just as it has for most people,” Brandes said. “We kept Erik’s parents up to date as best we could with all the changes as they came. It felt like we were giving completely new updates at least every 24 hours. We discussed our options and came to an agreement that Erik would stay with us in the states for the foreseeable future.”

Brandes said she and Erik’s family originally decided keeping Erik in one place would be the safest thing.

“Then schools closed, our spring break trip was cancelled, and we got an email from the organization who organized Erik’s year here in the U.S. that all foreign exchange students were being sent to their home countries as quickly as they were able to organize their travel,” Brandes said.

She expressed both concern and sadness about receiving the news that Erik’s time living with her family was over so soon.

“I cannot tell you how much this broke our family members’ hearts,” Brandes said. “We still had so much planned, so much we wanted to do. We had grown so attached to Erik; he was our new (and temporary) son. Erik now has two families, and we felt like a piece of us was being ripped away.”

Very abruptly, Erik started packing and saying goodbye to his friends from as safe a distance as could possibly be maintained.

“Over the next couple of days, we waited for flight arrangements, watched as they were cancelled, received new flights, and then had a last-minute change to those, too,” Brandes said, describing the stressful hours and days leading to Erik’s departure. “Ultimately, Tuesday, March 24, I drove Erik to the Atlanta airport and put him on a plane to go back to Sweden.

“It was so incredibly hard. But we know that he is going back to his loving family and that he will be back to the states when all this is over,” she said.

Brandes said they are anxiously awaiting the time when COVID-19 is no longer determining who goes where and when and that they can play host once again.

“We have formed life-long bonds with this child, and we can’t wait to have him back in our home, which is now his home, whenever he needs it,” she said.

As for Erik, he can’t express his gratitude and joy about landing a spot in Sparta where he got to experience what he calls the amazing Southern hospitality of the Brandes family.

“I was taken in with open arms and treated like one of their own from day one,” he said. “This year in Sparta has taught me so much as well as given me a second place to call home.”