Exciting rewards available for TWRA’s “Refer a Friend” campaign

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Refer-a-Friend campaign has announced the addition of more rewards to encourage hunters and anglers to recruit their friends, family or anyone they know to buy their first license and go hunting or fishing.

The new bundle includes $10 off $50 with coupon from Academy Sports and Outdoors, 20 percent off Enigma fishing gear, and 20 percent off onX maps. All you have to do to get started is log in at www.goOutdoors.Tennessee.com, generate your code and share with family and friends. When you generate your referral code, you will automatically be entered in a drawing for a resident’s sportsman license. The sportsman license is being donated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation. More details can be found on the website at https://www.tn.gov/twra/license-sales/refer-a-friend.html

The Refer-a-Friend campaign rewards licensed hunters and anglers who refer anyone to buy their first license in Tennessee. As a reward, TWRA will send you and your friend a thank you. Licenses went on sale last month for the 2020-21 license year.