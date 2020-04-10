Expositor delivery
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 10, 2020 11:23 am
Because of the mandated rules that apply during the COVID-19 pandemic, the post office will be bringing in about half of the employees/carriers at one time. This guideline will likely cause The Expositor to be delivered one day late to some of our subscribers. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time.
