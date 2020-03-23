Expositor lobby temporarily closed

Last Updated: March 23, 2020 at 9:51 am

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and our concerns for the health and welfare of our customers and our staff, effective immediately, The Expositor will close its office, at 34 W. Bockman Way, to the public. However, the staff and management will still be available to answer phone calls from its customers and the entire community: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

If you need to make a payment in person, please call ahead, and someone will meet you at the back door. Contact information is also listed below.

We expect to re-open the office, on April 6, 2020. We will keep you informed of any updates in the current situation.

Thank you for your support and patience.