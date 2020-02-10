Extended forecast for Sparta

Radar at 7:49 a.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

National Weather Service

Today

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Showers. Steady temperature around 54. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 52. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

Showers. High near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.