Extended forecast for Sparta
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 10, 2020 7:52 am
National Weather Service
Today
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight
Showers. Steady temperature around 54. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday
Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 52. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday
Showers. High near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
