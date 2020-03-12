Fall Creek Falls breakfast

Fall Creek Falls Fire Department, in Van Buren County, will host a breakfast, 7-10 a.m., March 28, at 24897 Route 30 East. The meal will include biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, waffles, pancakes, hash brown potatoes, bacon, sausage, country ham, fried bologna, fruit, orange juice, coffee, and milk. The cost is $7 for adults. Children 10 years old and under eat free.