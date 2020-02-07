Father/Daughter Dance

Father and daughter Lee and Harper Broyles created new memories together during a previous Sparta-White County Rescue Squad Father/Daughter Dance. (Photo by CHENAE SIMMONS)

GET YOUR TICKETS!

Calling all fathers/father figures – the 7th annual Father/Daughter dance tickets are available for you to secure your memorable night with that special little lady in your life. You can stop by the Rescue Squad Building, at 320 Bockman Way, 5- 8p.m., today (Feb. 7) and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., tomorrow (Feb. 8) to purchase tickets. Thank you for your support.